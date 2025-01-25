Davis and North Carolina host Boston College

Boston College Eagles (9-10, 1-7 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (12-8, 5-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -18.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina hosts Boston College after RJ Davis scored 21 points in North Carolina’s 67-66 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Tar Heels are 7-2 on their home court. North Carolina leads the ACC with 14.9 fast break points.

The Eagles are 1-7 in conference matchups. Boston College gives up 73.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.5 points per game.

North Carolina’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 69.4 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 75.4 North Carolina gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliot Cadeau is averaging 10.6 points and 6.2 assists for the Tar Heels. Ian Jackson is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Chas Kelley III is averaging 4.4 points for the Eagles. Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

