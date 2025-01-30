Davis and Lamar host SE Louisiana

Lamar Cardinals (14-4, 9-0 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (16-3, 10-0 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits SE Louisiana after Akasha Davis scored 21 points in Lamar’s 59-55 win against the Northwestern State Demons.

The Lions are 7-0 on their home court. SE Louisiana is seventh in the Southland with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Cheyanne Daniels averaging 2.9.

The Cardinals are 9-0 against Southland opponents. Lamar has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

SE Louisiana scores 68.9 points, 12.0 more per game than the 56.9 Lamar allows. Lamar has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of SE Louisiana have averaged.

The Lions and Cardinals square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexius Horne is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Lions. Taylor Bell is averaging 9.4 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sabria Dean is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jacei Denley is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 10-0, averaging 71.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 11.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.