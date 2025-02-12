Davis and Hofstra host William & Mary

Hofstra Pride (12-13, 4-8 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (14-11, 8-4 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits William & Mary after Cruz Davis scored 24 points in Hofstra’s 80-75 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Tribe have gone 10-0 in home games. William & Mary is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pride are 4-8 against CAA opponents. Hofstra ranks third in the CAA with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Graham averaging 5.2.

William & Mary averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than William & Mary gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Dorsey is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Tribe. Keller Boothby is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Graham is averaging 8.2 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Pride. Jean Aranguren is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Pride: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.