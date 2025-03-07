Davis and Arkansas host No. 25 Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10, 8-9 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (18-12, 7-10 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts No. 25 Mississippi State after Johnell Davis scored 21 points in Arkansas’ 90-77 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Razorbacks have gone 12-4 in home games. Arkansas ranks eighth in the SEC with 14.3 assists per game led by D.J. Wagner averaging 3.4.

The Bulldogs are 8-9 in SEC play. Mississippi State is seventh in the SEC scoring 79.2 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

Arkansas makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Mississippi State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Arkansas allows.

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wagner is averaging 10.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Razorbacks. Davis is averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the past 10 games.

Cameron Matthews is averaging 7.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Josh Hubbard is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

