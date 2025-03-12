Davidson Wildcats play in A-10 Tournament against the Richmond Spiders

Richmond Spiders (10-21, 5-13 A-10) vs. Davidson Wildcats (16-15, 6-12 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays in the A-10 Tournament against Richmond.

The Wildcats’ record in A-10 games is 6-12, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference games. Davidson has a 1-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spiders’ record in A-10 play is 5-13. Richmond is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Davidson averages 72.5 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 72.0 Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Davidson gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Davidson won 71-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Reed Bailey led Davidson with 24 points, and Mikkel Tyne led Richmond with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is scoring 18.9 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Wildcats. Connor Kochera is averaging 14.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the last 10 games.

Michael Walz is averaging 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Spiders. Dusan Neskovic is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Spiders: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

