Davidson visits UMass after Diggins’ 34-point showing

Davidson Wildcats (14-9, 4-6 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (11-13, 6-5 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts Davidson after Rahsool Diggins scored 34 points in UMass’ 78-55 victory against the La Salle Explorers.

The Minutemen are 7-5 in home games. UMass scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Wildcats are 4-6 against A-10 opponents. Davidson has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UMass’ average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Davidson gives up. Davidson has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diggins averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Curry is averaging 12.8 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

Reed Bailey is scoring 20.0 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Wildcats. Bobby Durkin is averaging 14.8 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.