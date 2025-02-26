Davidson visits Richmond following Doogan’s 33-point game

Davidson Wildcats (17-11, 12-4 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (24-5, 15-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on Davidson after Maggie Doogan scored 33 points in Richmond’s 68-55 win over the VCU Rams.

The Spiders are 11-2 in home games. Richmond is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 12-4 in A-10 play. Davidson ranks sixth in the A-10 scoring 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Issy Morgan averaging 7.0.

Richmond averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 6.2 more made shots than the 3.4 per game Davidson gives up. Davidson has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

The Spiders and Wildcats meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doogan is scoring 17.2 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 14.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the last 10 games.

Charlise Dunn is shooting 36.7% and averaging 12.0 points for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 10-0, averaging 72.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 60.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points.

