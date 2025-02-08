Davidson visits McKayle and UMass

Davidson Wildcats (12-11, 7-4 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (13-10, 8-4 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts Davidson after Yahmani McKayle scored 21 points in UMass’ 81-54 victory against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Minutewomen have gone 7-5 at home. UMass has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 7-4 against A-10 opponents. Davidson is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UMass scores 63.9 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 60.3 Davidson allows. Davidson scores 6.5 more points per game (64.9) than UMass gives up to opponents (58.4).

The Minutewomen and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan Olbrys is shooting 56.5% and averaging 13.9 points for the Minutewomen. Allie Palmieri is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Charlise Dunn is scoring 11.5 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Wildcats. Kyra Bruyndoncx is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.