Davidson takes on VCU on 3-game slide

Davidson Wildcats (10-11, 5-4 A-10) at VCU Rams (10-12, 4-6 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson is looking to break its three-game skid with a win over VCU.

The Rams are 6-5 in home games. VCU scores 58.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 5-4 against A-10 opponents. Davidson is seventh in the A-10 scoring 65.2 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

VCU averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 3.2 per game Davidson gives up. Davidson scores 8.6 more points per game (65.2) than VCU gives up (56.6).

The Rams and Wildcats match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Anna Asare is averaging 15.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Rams. Zoli Khalil is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Charlise Dunn is scoring 11.8 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 11.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 56.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

