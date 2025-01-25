Davidson, Nevada Wolf Pack square off against the San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State Aztecs (12-5, 5-3 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (11-8, 3-5 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -3.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Davidson and Nevada host Miles Byrd and San Diego State in MWC play.

The Wolf Pack are 8-3 on their home court. Nevada is ninth in the MWC with 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Davidson averaging 6.4.

The Aztecs are 5-3 against MWC opponents. San Diego State is the top team in the MWC giving up only 63.5 points per game while holding opponents to 36.7% shooting.

Nevada’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game San Diego State gives up. San Diego State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Nevada gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Sanders is averaging 14.6 points and 4.4 assists for the Wolf Pack. Davidson is averaging 17.0 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the past 10 games.

Byrd is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Aztecs. Nicholas Boyd is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.