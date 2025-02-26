Davidson leads IU Indianapolis against Oakland after 24-point performance

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-19, 6-12 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-20, 6-12 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis faces Oakland after Katie Davidson scored 24 points in IU Indianapolis’ 77-70 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Jaguars have gone 4-6 at home. IU Indianapolis is seventh in the Horizon scoring 62.6 points while shooting 40.3% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are 6-12 against conference opponents. Oakland is 4-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland averages 59.3 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 71.4 IU Indianapolis gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azyah Newson-Cole is averaging 5.9 points for the Jaguars. Davidson is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

Maddy Skorupski is averaging 15.9 points and 2.9 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Macy Smith is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 53.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.