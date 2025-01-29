Davidson hosts Smith and Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (16-4, 7-2 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-10, 5-3 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Davidson after Mackenzie Smith scored 22 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 76-52 win over the La Salle Explorers.

The Wildcats are 7-2 on their home court. Davidson ranks eighth in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 61.3 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Hawks are 7-2 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks second in the A-10 scoring 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Laura Ziegler averaging 8.0.

Davidson averages 66.2 points, 10.3 more per game than the 55.9 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 11.7 more points per game (73.0) than Davidson allows to opponents (61.3).

The Wildcats and Hawks square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlise Dunn is shooting 38.5% and averaging 12.1 points for the Wildcats. Mallorie Haines is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ziegler is averaging 17.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Hawks. Smith is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.