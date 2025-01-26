Davidson hosts Saint Louis following Dunn’s 32-point game

Saint Louis Billikens (7-13, 1-6 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-9, 5-2 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays Saint Louis after Charlise Dunn scored 32 points in Davidson’s 81-73 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Wildcats are 7-1 on their home court. Davidson averages 67.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Billikens are 1-6 in A-10 play. Saint Louis ranks eighth in the A-10 scoring 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Kennedy Calhoun averaging 8.0.

Davidson is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Saint Louis allows to opponents. Saint Louis scores 8.2 more points per game (69.5) than Davidson gives up (61.3).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn is averaging 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Issy Morgan is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Mia Bergstrom is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 7.1 points. Brooklyn Gray is shooting 45.1% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Billikens: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.