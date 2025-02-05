Davidson hosts Loyola Chicago on home slide

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-11, 3-8 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (11-11, 6-4 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on Loyola Chicago looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Wildcats have gone 7-3 at home. Davidson ranks eighth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 60.7 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Ramblers are 3-8 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Davidson averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 3.2 per game Davidson allows.

The Wildcats and Ramblers face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlise Dunn is averaging 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kira Chivers is averaging 6.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Ramblers. Emma Theodorsson is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 52.9 points, 24.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.