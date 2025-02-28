Davidson hosts Fordham after Murua Txintxurreta’s 23-point performance

Fordham Rams (15-13, 9-8 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (17-12, 12-5 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits Davidson after Irene Murua Txintxurreta scored 23 points in Fordham’s 72-51 win over the La Salle Explorers.

The Wildcats have gone 10-3 in home games. Davidson scores 63.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Rams are 9-8 against A-10 opponents. Fordham is 7-7 against opponents over .500.

Davidson averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Fordham allows. Fordham averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Davidson allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlise Dunn is averaging 12 points, six rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Mallorie Haines is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Taylor Donaldson is shooting 35.8% and averaging 16.2 points for the Rams. Chae Harris is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 57.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.1 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 54.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.