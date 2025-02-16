Davidson faces Saint Bonaventure following Dunn’s 23-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-19, 1-12 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (14-11, 9-4 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts Saint Bonaventure after Charlise Dunn scored 23 points in Davidson’s 61-51 win against the Dayton Flyers.

The Wildcats have gone 8-3 at home. Davidson ranks seventh in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 59.0 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Bonnies are 1-12 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Davidson is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents. Saint Bonaventure’s 37.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Davidson has given up to its opponents (39.4%).

The Wildcats and Bonnies face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn is averaging 12.3 points, six rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

Dani Haskell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc. Zoe Shaw is shooting 39.7% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 59.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Bonnies: 1-9, averaging 54.3 points, 23.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

