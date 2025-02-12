Davidson faces Dayton on 3-game win streak

Davidson Wildcats (13-11, 8-4 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-10, 7-5 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Dayton.

The Flyers have gone 10-4 at home. Dayton is sixth in the A-10 scoring 65.2 points while shooting 41.9% from the field.

The Wildcats are 8-4 in conference games. Davidson averages 64.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Dayton makes 41.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Davidson has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Davidson averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Dayton gives up.

The Flyers and Wildcats square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivy Wolf is averaging 16.3 points for the Flyers. Arianna Smith is averaging 14.7 points and 10.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Charlise Dunn is shooting 35.8% and averaging 11.7 points for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 63.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.