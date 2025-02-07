Davidson and IU Indianapolis host Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse (8-16, 5-8 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-17, 5-9 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis hosts Northern Kentucky after Katie Davidson scored 28 points in IU Indianapolis’ 80-68 win against the Wright State Raiders.

The Jaguars are 4-5 on their home court. IU Indianapolis allows 71.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.0 points per game.

The Norse are 5-8 in Horizon play. Northern Kentucky is fourth in the Horizon scoring 65.2 points per game and is shooting 39.8%.

IU Indianapolis averages 61.3 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 69.3 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than IU Indianapolis has given up to its opponents (44.8%).

The Jaguars and Norse match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shania Nichols-Vannett is scoring 9.8 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Jaguars. Davidson is averaging 16.4 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the last 10 games.

Macey Blevins averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Mya Meredith is averaging 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Norse: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.