Davidson and IU Indianapolis host Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (4-18, 1-10 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-15, 4-7 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis faces Milwaukee after Katie Davidson scored 27 points in IU Indianapolis’ 82-55 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Jaguars are 4-3 in home games. IU Indianapolis has a 2-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 1-10 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee is fifth in the Horizon with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Anna Lutz averaging 5.3.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 41.2% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than IU Indianapolis gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Foster is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 9.1 points. Davidson is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

Kamy Peppler is averaging 8.2 points and five assists for the Panthers. Lutz is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 58.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 61.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.