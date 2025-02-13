Dartmouth visits Weiss and Columbia

Dartmouth Big Green (8-13, 2-6 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (17-4, 8-0 Ivy League)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts Dartmouth after Riley Weiss scored 20 points in Columbia’s 78-40 win over the Brown Bears.

The Lions have gone 6-0 at home. Columbia leads the Ivy League with 11.5 fast break points.

The Big Green are 2-6 in Ivy League play. Dartmouth ranks sixth in the Ivy League shooting 27.9% from 3-point range.

Columbia makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Dartmouth has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Dartmouth averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Columbia gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weiss averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Cecelia Collins is shooting 59.3% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

Zeynep Ozel is averaging 7.7 points for the Big Green. Victoria Page is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 10-0, averaging 74.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points per game.

Big Green: 3-7, averaging 56.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.