Dartmouth visits Cooley and Brown

Dartmouth Big Green (7-9, 1-2 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (9-7, 1-2 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts Dartmouth after Aaron Cooley scored 28 points in Brown’s 83-82 victory over the Cornell Big Red.

The Bears have gone 5-3 at home. Brown is fourth in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.1 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Big Green are 1-2 in conference games. Dartmouth has a 3-7 record against opponents above .500.

Brown scores 72.6 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 73.3 Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Brown have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Landon Lewis is averaging 13.5 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ryan Cornish is averaging 16.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Big Green. Brandon Mitchell-Day is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Big Green: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.