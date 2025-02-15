Dartmouth hosts Noard and Cornell

Cornell Big Red (13-8, 5-3 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (11-10, 5-3 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell visits Dartmouth after Cooper Noard scored 22 points in Cornell’s 75-73 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

The Big Green have gone 7-3 in home games. Dartmouth has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Big Red have gone 5-3 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Dartmouth is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Cornell allows to opponents. Cornell averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Dartmouth gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Mitchell-Day is averaging 12.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Big Green. Ryan Cornish is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nazir Williams is averaging 15 points and 3.5 assists for the Big Red. AK Okereke is averaging 14 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 3.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Big Red: 6-4, averaging 85.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

