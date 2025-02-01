Dartmouth hosts Columbia after Weiss’ 26-point game

Columbia Lions (15-4, 6-0 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (8-11, 2-4 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia visits Dartmouth after Riley Weiss scored 26 points in Columbia’s 80-71 victory against the Harvard Crimson.

The Big Green have gone 3-7 in home games. Dartmouth is sixth in the Ivy League scoring 58.6 points while shooting 40.1% from the field.

The Lions are 6-0 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia is the Ivy League leader with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Kitty Henderson averaging 6.4.

Dartmouth’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Columbia allows. Columbia scores 15.1 more points per game (73.9) than Dartmouth gives up (58.8).

The Big Green and Lions match up Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Austin is averaging 7.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Big Green. Victoria Page is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Weiss is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 17.6 points. Henderson is shooting 43.6% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 5-5, averaging 60.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

