Dartmouth hosts Brown following Page’s 29-point performance

Brown Bears (8-9, 2-2 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (8-9, 2-2 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth hosts Brown after Victoria Page scored 29 points in Dartmouth’s 70-67 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Big Green are 3-5 on their home court. Dartmouth is third in the Ivy League in team defense, giving up 58.4 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Bears have gone 2-2 against Ivy League opponents. Brown is seventh in the Ivy League giving up 63.5 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

Dartmouth averages 59.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 63.5 Brown gives up. Brown scores 5.5 more points per game (63.9) than Dartmouth gives up (58.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Page is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Big Green. Zeynep Ozel is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Arnolie is averaging 14.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bears. Gia Powell is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 5-5, averaging 59.7 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 62.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.