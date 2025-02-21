Dartmouth faces Yale on 8-game skid

Dartmouth Big Green (8-15, 2-8 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (2-21, 1-9 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth looks to end its eight-game skid with a win over Yale.

The Bulldogs are 1-10 on their home court. Yale is eighth in the Ivy League with 19.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Mackenzie Egger averaging 6.7.

The Big Green have gone 2-8 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth is 6-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Yale is shooting 35.9% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Dartmouth allows to opponents. Dartmouth’s 38.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points lower than Yale has allowed to its opponents (48.0%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Egger is averaging 15.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Avery Lee is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Victoria Page is shooting 40.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the Big Green. Nina Minicozzi is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 52.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Big Green: 2-8, averaging 49.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.