Dartmouth and Cornell square off for conference showdown

Cornell Big Red (4-14, 0-5 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (8-10, 2-3 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Victoria Page and Dartmouth host Emily Pape and Cornell in Ivy League play.

The Big Green are 3-6 in home games.

The Big Red are 0-5 against conference opponents. Cornell allows 61.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.1 points per game.

Dartmouth scores 59.2 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 61.3 Cornell gives up. Cornell averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Dartmouth allows.

The Big Green and Big Red match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Page is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Big Green. Zeynep Ozel is averaging 8.2 points and 1.0 rebound over the last 10 games.

Summer Parker-Hall is averaging 12.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Big Red. Pape is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 5-5, averaging 59.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Big Red: 1-9, averaging 50.2 points, 25.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.