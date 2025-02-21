Dar leads Rice against Tulsa after 24-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-16, 5-9 AAC) at Rice Owls (12-15, 3-11 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts Tulsa after Jacob Dar scored 24 points in Rice’s 90-89 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Owls have gone 6-7 at home. Rice ranks third in the AAC in team defense, allowing 70.5 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Golden Hurricane are 5-9 against AAC opponents. Tulsa has a 5-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Rice averages 71.5 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 73.6 Tulsa gives up. Tulsa averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Rice gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Broadnax is scoring 12.8 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Owls. Dar is averaging 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the past 10 games.

Dwon Odom is averaging 13.5 points and 5.3 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Keaston Willis is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 1-9, averaging 75.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.