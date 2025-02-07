Daniels, Cal Baptist Lancers take on the Grand Canyon Antelopes

Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-5, 7-1 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (11-11, 4-4 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JaKobe Coles and Grand Canyon take on Dominique Daniels Jr. and Cal Baptist on Saturday.

The Lancers are 7-5 in home games. Cal Baptist is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Antelopes are 7-1 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cal Baptist’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Cal Baptist allows.

The Lancers and Antelopes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Lancers. AJ Braun is averaging 10.7 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Coles is averaging 14.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Antelopes. Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 14.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 81.3 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.