Dancier leads Le Moyne against Wagner

Wagner Seahawks (12-12, 4-7 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (7-18, 2-8 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -1.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne hosts Wagner after AJ Dancier scored 32 points in Le Moyne’s 82-78 loss to the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Dolphins have gone 4-5 in home games. Le Moyne averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Seahawks have gone 4-7 against NEC opponents. Wagner has a 4-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Le Moyne makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Wagner has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Wagner averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Le Moyne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zek Tekin is averaging 7.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Dolphins. Dancier is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

Javier Ezquerra Trelles is averaging 7.3 points and 4.8 assists for the Seahawks. Zaire Williams is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 2-8, averaging 73.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.