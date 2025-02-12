Daley and Northwestern host Purdue

Northwestern Wildcats (8-14, 1-10 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (8-15, 1-11 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on Purdue after Melannie Daley scored 20 points in Northwestern’s 69-63 win over the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Boilermakers are 7-7 on their home court. Purdue allows 74.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.3 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-10 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern has a 2-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Purdue scores 63.1 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 74.0 Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Purdue allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destini Lombard is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Rashunda Jones is averaging 10.3 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Casey Harter is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 7.1 points. Daley is averaging 12.9 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 1-9, averaging 57.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 68.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.