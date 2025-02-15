Dainja and No. 14 Memphis host Wichita State

Memphis Tigers (21-4, 11-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (14-10, 4-7 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Memphis faces Wichita State after Dain Dainja scored 20 points in Memphis’ 80-65 win over the South Florida Bulls.

The Shockers have gone 9-4 in home games. Wichita State is eighth in the AAC scoring 74.3 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Tigers are 11-1 in conference matchups. Memphis is fourth in the AAC allowing 72.8 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Wichita State averages 74.3 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 72.8 Memphis allows. Memphis averages 6.4 more points per game (79.4) than Wichita State allows (73.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 27.4% from beyond the arc. Xavier Bell is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

PJ Haggerty is averaging 21.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Tigers. Dainja is averaging 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.