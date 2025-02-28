Dailey leads UCLA against No. 20 Purdue after 20-point game

UCLA Bruins (20-8, 11-6 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA visits No. 20 Purdue after Eric Dailey Jr. scored 20 points in UCLA’s 69-61 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Boilermakers have gone 12-2 in home games. Purdue averages 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Bruins have gone 11-6 against Big Ten opponents. UCLA is 5-2 in one-possession games.

Purdue scores 77.5 points, 12.9 more per game than the 64.6 UCLA allows. UCLA averages 74.8 points per game, 4.7 more than the 70.1 Purdue gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Kaufman-Renn is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 17.0 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tyler Bilodeau averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Dailey is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

