Cuylle has tiebreaking goal in Rangers’ 6th straight win, 2-1 win over Hurricanes

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Cuylle scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Thursday night for their sixth straight win.

Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers, who have eight wins in their first 10 games for the second time in franchise history. The 8-2-0 start is second only to a 9-1-0 mark to begin the 1983-84 season.

Seth Jarvis had the goal for Carolina, which had won three straight. Frederik Andersen finished with 24 saves.

Cuylle converted a pass from defenseman Jacob Trouba to score his second career goal past Andersen at 10:21 of the third.

BRUINS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 2, SO

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle scored in the shootout and Boston beat Toronto.

DeBrusk and Paval Zacha scored in regulation for the Bruins, who lead the Eastern Conference with a 9-0-1 record. Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves.

Mitchell Marner and Auston Matthews scored for the Maple Leafs. Ilya Samsonov stopped 38 shots.

KINGS 3, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anze Kopitar scored midway through the second period to help Los Angeles build a three-goal lead and hold on to beat Ottawa.

Carl Grundstrom and Philip Danault also scored and Adrian Kempe had two assists for the Kings, who have won the first two games on their four-game trip and improved to 6-2-2 on the season. Cam Talbot, who spent last season in Ottawa, had 24 saves against his former team.

Dominik Kubalik and Josh Norris had goals for Ottawa, and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 36 saves against his former team.

ISLANDERS 3, CAPITALS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Pulock, Simon Holmstrom and Brock Nelson scored on three of the Islanders’ first five shots and New York beat Washington.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 32 shots for his second shutout of the season and 22nd of his NHL career as the Islanders won for the third time in four games.

Darcy Kuemper had 18 saves for Washington, which snapped a three-game win streak.

The Capitals lost their first game without longtime center Nicklas Backstrom, who took a leave of absence in the midst of an ongoing injury to his surgically repaired left hip. Washington was shut out for the second time in nine games.

PANTHERS 2, RED WINGS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for his 39th career shutout, and Steven Lorentz scored his first goal for Florida.

Anton Lundell provided insurance with an empty-net goal with 1:12 remaining, also his first of the season. Bobrovsky now has a 25-6-1 career record against the Red Wings, including four shutouts.

Lorentz, who was acquired in an offseason trade with San Jose, scored with 52 seconds left in the second period with an assist from Niko Mikkola.

Aleksander Barkov set a franchise record by appearing in his 672th game with the Panthers.

Detroit was shut out for the first time this season. James Reimer made 25 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 4, LIGHTNING 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Boone Jenner and Eric Gudbranson scored 2:17 apart in the third period and Columbus snapped a four-game skid.

Kirill Marchenko scored in the first period, Johnny Gaudreau added a goal, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 shots for his first win since Oct. 21.

Steven Stamkos and Conor Sheary scored in the second period for the Lightning, who have lost two straight and all four of their road games. Former Ohio State University goaltender Matt Tomkins returned to the Buckeye State and stopped 24 shots.

DEVILS 5, WILD 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jesper Bratt had a goal and three assists as New Jersey beat Minnesota.

Timo Meier, Alexander Holtz, Michael McLeod and Dougie Hamilton also scored for New Jersey, while Jack Hughes added two assists to push his league-leading total to 15.

Vitek Vanecek stopped 22 shots for the Devils, who improved to 3-0 on the road this season and have won five of their last six games.

Kirill Kaprizov, Marco Rossi and Jake Middleton scored and Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves for the Wild, who are 0-3-1 in their last four.

