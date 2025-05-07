Curry leaves Warriors’ win vs. Wolves with hamstring strain, putting rest of series in question

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Golden State star Stephen Curry was sidelined by a strained left hamstring early in the second quarter at Minnesota, and the Warriors were bracing for an extended absence of their sharpshooting leader after opening the series by beating the Timberwolves 99-88 on Tuesday.

Curry will have an MRI on Wednesday. His status is day to day, but coach Steve Kerr acknowledged it’s unlikely he’ll be available to play in Game 2 on Thursday.

“He’s obviously crushed, but the guys picked him up and played a great game,” Kerr said. “Obviously we’re all concerned about Steph, but that’s part of the game. Guys get hurt.”

Curry grabbed at the back of his left leg after hitting a 14-foot floater and immediately headed back to the locker room, after scoring 13 points in 13 minutes on 5-for-9 shooting. The 37-year-old Curry helped Golden State beat Houston in Game 7 of their first-round series two nights earlier.

The four-time NBA champion and 11-time All-Star averaged 24 points per game against the Rockets for the sixth-seeded Warriors.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30), left, gestures after making a 3-point shot as Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, right, reacts during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr

Going the distance after taking a 3-1 lead in that series cost Curry and the Warriors some valuable rest time, and there’s only one day off between games for the first five games. There are three off days between Game 5 on May 14 and Game 6 on May 18.

After a five-year period during which he had a hard time staying healthy, with a variety of injuries to both hands and feet, Curry played in 70 games this season after logging 74 games last season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.