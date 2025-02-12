Curry leads Army against Loyola (MD) after 30-point game

Army Black Knights (14-10, 8-4 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (10-13, 5-7 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Greyhounds -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army faces Loyola (MD) after Ryan Curry scored 30 points in Army’s 116-110 overtime win against the Bucknell Bison.

The Greyhounds have gone 5-5 in home games. Loyola (MD) is sixth in the Patriot League in team defense, giving up 71.1 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Black Knights are 8-4 in conference games. Army is second in the Patriot League with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by AJ Allenspach averaging 2.9.

Loyola (MD)’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Army gives up. Army averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Loyola (MD) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Stiemke is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, while averaging 12 points. Jacob Theodosiou is averaging 14.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Jalen Rucker is scoring 18.1 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Black Knights. Josh Scovens is averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.