Cumber leads New Mexico against Wyoming after 20-point showing

New Mexico Lobos (16-12, 9-6 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (17-10, 11-4 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico visits Wyoming after Viane Cumber scored 20 points in New Mexico’s 73-65 victory over the Utah State Aggies.

The Cowgirls have gone 9-2 in home games. Wyoming is fifth in the MWC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Allyson Fertig averaging 6.8.

The Lobos are 9-6 in conference games. New Mexico is the MWC leader with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Hulda Joaquim averaging 7.3.

Wyoming averages 65.4 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 69.2 New Mexico allows. New Mexico averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Wyoming gives up.

The Cowgirls and Lobos square off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fertig is averaging 19.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Cowgirls. Tess Barnes is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Destinee Hooks is averaging 16.3 points for the Lobos. Cumber is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Lobos: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.