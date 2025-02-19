Cumber leads New Mexico against San Jose State after 27-point performance

New Mexico Lobos (14-12, 7-6 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (10-16, 3-10 MWC)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces San Jose State after Viane Cumber scored 27 points in New Mexico’s 88-83 victory against the Boise State Broncos.

The Spartans have gone 7-7 in home games. San Jose State has a 5-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lobos have gone 7-6 against MWC opponents. New Mexico ranks third in the MWC shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

San Jose State is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 41.3% New Mexico allows to opponents. New Mexico averages 72.1 points per game, 1.9 more than the 70.2 San Jose State gives up.

The Spartans and Lobos meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydni Summers is averaging 9.8 points for the Spartans. Amiah Simmons is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

Destinee Hooks is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Lobos. Cumber is averaging 16.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Lobos: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.