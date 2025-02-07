Culver leads Chicago State against Saint Francis (PA) after 28-point game

Chicago State Cougars (3-21, 3-6 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-14, 6-3 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State faces Saint Francis (PA) after Aiyanna Culver scored 28 points in Chicago State’s 76-69 loss to the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Red Flash are 3-5 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) is seventh in the NEC with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jade Campbell averaging 1.9.

The Cougars are 3-6 in conference games. Chicago State ranks eighth in the NEC with 20.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Josie Hill averaging 4.4.

Saint Francis (PA)’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie Johnson is scoring 9.4 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Red Flash. Marissa Shelton is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games.

Hill is averaging 12.7 points and six rebounds for the Cougars. Culver is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 6-4, averaging 58.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.