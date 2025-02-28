Culver, Chicago State Cougars square off against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (10-17, 8-6 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (5-25, 5-10 NEC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ineivi Plata and Saint Francis (PA) visit Aiyanna Culver and Chicago State on Saturday.

The Cougars are 4-10 in home games. Chicago State is eighth in the NEC with 20.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Josie Hill averaging 4.6.

The Red Flash are 8-6 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) is third in the NEC giving up 66.3 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

Chicago State’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Chicago State allows.

The Cougars and Red Flash square off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Culver is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Cougars. Hill is averaging 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the past 10 games.

Natalie Johnson is shooting 46.2% and averaging 9.0 points for the Red Flash. Marissa Shelton is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Red Flash: 6-4, averaging 56.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.