CSU Northridge visits UCSB on 3-game road skid

CSU Northridge Matadors (4-22, 2-15 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (17-11, 11-7 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge will aim to break its three-game road losing streak when the Matadors visit UCSB.

The Gauchos are 9-6 in home games. UCSB averages 63.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Matadors are 2-15 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge averages 19.8 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when winning the turnover battle.

UCSB averages 63.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 74.5 CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge averages 55.6 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 58.9 UCSB gives up.

The Gauchos and Matadors meet Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Marin is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Gauchos. Skylar Burke is averaging 11.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Morgan Edwards is scoring 8.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Matadors. Kelly Tumlin is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 63.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Matadors: 1-9, averaging 56.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 32.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.