CSU Northridge visits Crawshaw and Long Beach State

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-13, 1-6 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (10-6, 6-1 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State plays CSU Northridge after Jada Crawshaw scored 20 points in Long Beach State’s 72-60 victory over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Beach have gone 6-2 in home games. Long Beach State is the Big West leader with 38.9 rebounds per game led by Rachel Loobie averaging 7.5.

The Matadors are 1-6 in Big West play. CSU Northridge is 1-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Long Beach State’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge’s 32.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Long Beach State has given up to its opponents (37.7%).

The Beach and Matadors meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Tucker is shooting 39.1% and averaging 15.7 points for the Beach. Crawshaw is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Morgan Edwards is averaging 9.2 points for the Matadors. Erika Aspajo is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 40.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Matadors: 1-9, averaging 53.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 32.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.