CSU Northridge plays UCSB, looks to end road skid

CSU Northridge Matadors (4-22, 2-15 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (17-11, 11-7 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits UCSB looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Gauchos are 9-6 in home games. UCSB is fourth in the Big West scoring 63.5 points while shooting 38.9% from the field.

The Matadors have gone 2-15 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UCSB is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 41.7% CSU Northridge allows to opponents. CSU Northridge averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game UCSB allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Marin is averaging 14 points for the Gauchos. Skylar Burke is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Morgan Edwards is scoring 8.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Matadors. Kelly Tumlin is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 63.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Matadors: 1-9, averaging 56.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 32.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.