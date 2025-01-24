CSU Northridge hosts UCSD following Sugapong’s 21-point game

UCSD Tritons (9-11, 5-3 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-14, 1-7 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on CSU Northridge after Sumayah Sugapong scored 21 points in UCSD’s 62-43 victory over the UCSB Gauchos.

The Matadors have gone 2-6 at home. CSU Northridge has a 1-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tritons have gone 5-3 against Big West opponents. UCSD ranks fourth in the Big West shooting 30.8% from 3-point range.

CSU Northridge averages 56.4 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 60.6 UCSD gives up. UCSD has shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 40.6% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

The Matadors and Tritons match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Edwards is averaging 9.2 points for the Matadors. Erika Aspajo is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

Sugapong is shooting 32.5% and averaging 13.2 points for the Tritons. Sabrina Ma is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 1-9, averaging 55.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Tritons: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.