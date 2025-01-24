CSU Fullerton visits UCSB for conference matchup

CSU Fullerton Titans (3-16, 1-8 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (10-8, 4-4 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes UCSB and CSU Fullerton square off on Saturday.

The Gauchos have gone 6-4 at home. UCSB is fourth in the Big West with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Laurel Rockwood averaging 2.6.

The Titans are 1-8 against conference opponents. CSU Fullerton is seventh in the Big West scoring 59.4 points per game and is shooting 35.8%.

UCSB scores 63.5 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 62.8 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 59.4 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 60.1 UCSB allows.

The Gauchos and Titans face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jessica Grant averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Alyssa Marin is shooting 29.9% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

Aaliyah Stanton is scoring 14.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Titans. Eva Levingston is averaging 8.0 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 58.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.