CSU Fullerton visits Pohto and UCSB

CSU Fullerton Titans (6-21, 1-14 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (16-10, 8-7 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB faces CSU Fullerton after Kenny Pohto scored 24 points in UCSB’s 81-69 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Gauchos are 10-4 in home games. UCSB ranks fifth in the Big West with 15.0 assists per game led by Stephan D. Swenson averaging 4.4.

The Titans are 1-14 against conference opponents. CSU Fullerton allows 75.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.4 points per game.

UCSB scores 73.9 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 75.9 CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UCSB allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swenson is averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaleb Brown is averaging 6.3 points for the Titans. Donovan Oday is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Titans: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.