CSU Fullerton visits Cal Poly following Jessup’s 21-point game

CSU Fullerton Titans (6-24, 1-17 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (12-18, 6-12 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -14.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts CSU Fullerton after Isaac Jessup scored 21 points in Cal Poly’s 98-72 win against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Mustangs are 8-5 on their home court. Cal Poly is fifth in the Big West with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kieran Elliott averaging 1.5.

The Titans have gone 1-17 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton allows 77.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 13.5 points per game.

Cal Poly scores 81.0 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 77.0 CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Cal Poly gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Hyder is averaging 13.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Mustangs. Owen Koonce is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kaleb Brown is averaging 5.9 points for the Titans. Donovan Oday is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 84.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Titans: 0-10, averaging 61.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.