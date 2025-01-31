CSU Fullerton takes on Hawaii in conference matchup

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (14-6, 8-2 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (4-16, 2-8 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lily Wahinekapu and Hawaii take on Aaliyah Stanton and CSU Fullerton in Big West action.

The Titans have gone 2-6 at home. CSU Fullerton is 2-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rainbow Wahine have gone 8-2 against Big West opponents. Hawaii has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

CSU Fullerton makes 36.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (33.5%). Hawaii averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game CSU Fullerton gives up.

The Titans and Rainbow Wahine face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stanton is averaging 14.8 points for the Titans. Madelynn Muniz is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wahinekapu is averaging 11.1 points for the Rainbow Wahine. Brooklyn Rewers is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 8-2, averaging 59.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.