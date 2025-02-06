CSU Fullerton takes on CSU Northridge, seeks to stop 3-game slide

CSU Fullerton Titans (6-17, 1-10 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (15-7, 7-4 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -15.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton heads into the matchup against CSU Northridge as losers of three games in a row.

The Matadors are 6-2 in home games. CSU Northridge is the top team in the Big West averaging 37.3 points in the paint. Keonte Jones leads the Matadors scoring 11.0.

The Titans are 1-10 in conference matchups. CSU Fullerton averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

CSU Northridge scores 80.5 points, 6.0 more per game than the 74.5 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Adams Jr. is scoring 15.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Matadors. Scotty Washington is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Donovan Oday is averaging 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Titans. Zion Richardson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Titans: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.