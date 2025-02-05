CSU Fullerton plays CSU Northridge, looks to break home skid

CSU Northridge Matadors (4-16, 2-9 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (4-17, 2-9 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton aims to stop its four-game home losing streak with a victory against CSU Northridge.

The Titans are 2-7 in home games. CSU Fullerton is 2-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Matadors are 2-9 in conference matchups. CSU Northridge ranks sixth in the Big West with 30.5 rebounds per game led by Yves Cox averaging 6.2.

CSU Fullerton scores 59.0 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 73.2 CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game CSU Fullerton allows.

The Titans and Matadors face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Stanton is averaging 14.5 points for the Titans. Madelynn Muniz is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Erica Adams is averaging 6.6 points for the Matadors. Erika Aspajo is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Matadors: 2-8, averaging 55.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 32.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.