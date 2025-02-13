CSU Fullerton plays Cal Poly for conference matchup

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-18, 3-10 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (10-12, 5-7 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aixchel Hernandez and CSU Fullerton visit Annika Shah and Cal Poly on Thursday.

The Mustangs are 5-5 in home games. Cal Poly has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Titans are 3-10 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton is eighth in the Big West with 30.1 rebounds per game led by Eva Levingston averaging 8.3.

Cal Poly averages 56.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 62.6 CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton’s 36.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Cal Poly has given up to its opponents (40.0%).

The Mustangs and Titans square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shah is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 14.2 points. Mary Carter is averaging 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Aaliyah Stanton is averaging 14.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Titans. Emily Strachan is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 53.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 55.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.